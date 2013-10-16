SanDisk's revenue rises as memory chip prices rebound

Oct 16 (Reuters) - SanDisk Corp reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly revenue, underscoring a strong recovery in flash memory chip prices from last year’s lows.

Revenue rose to $1.63 billion in the third quarter from $1.27 billion a year earlier.

The company’s net income rose to $277 million, or $1.18 per share, from $77 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.59 per share.

SanDisk’s flash memory chips are used to store data such as movies and photos in smartphones, flash drives and tablets.