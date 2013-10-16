FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SanDisk's revenue rises as memory chip prices rebound
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 8:43 PM / 4 years ago

SanDisk's revenue rises as memory chip prices rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - SanDisk Corp reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly revenue, underscoring a strong recovery in flash memory chip prices from last year’s lows.

Revenue rose to $1.63 billion in the third quarter from $1.27 billion a year earlier.

The company’s net income rose to $277 million, or $1.18 per share, from $77 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.59 per share.

SanDisk’s flash memory chips are used to store data such as movies and photos in smartphones, flash drives and tablets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.