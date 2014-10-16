FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SanDisk reports higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit
October 16, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

SanDisk reports higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - SanDisk Corp reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of memory chips used in Apple Inc’s iPhones and solid-state hard drives.

However, SanDisk’s net income fell to $262.7 million, or $1.09 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28 from $276.9 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier, due to higher expenses.

The company’s expenses rose 9 percent mainly due to restructuring and an acquisition.

Excluding item, SanDisk earned $1.45 per share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.75 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.33 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

