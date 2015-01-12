FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-SanDisk estimates lower Q4 revenue, shares fall
January 12, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-SanDisk estimates lower Q4 revenue, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “shares” from “share” in headline)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - SanDisk Corp estimated fourth-quarter revenue below its forecast, citing lower revenue primarily due to weaker-than-expected sales of its retail products and NAND storage chips.

The company said it now expects revenue of $1.73 billion. It had previously forecast revenue of $1.80 billion-$1.85 billion.

SanDisk, whose shares fell about 7 percent in premarket trading, also lowered its adjusted gross margin estimate to about 45 percent compared from its forecast of 47-49 percent. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

