REFILE-SanDisk estimates lower Q4 revenue, shares fall

(Corrects to “shares” from “share” in headline)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - SanDisk Corp estimated fourth-quarter revenue below its forecast, citing lower revenue primarily due to weaker-than-expected sales of its retail products and NAND storage chips.

The company said it now expects revenue of $1.73 billion. It had previously forecast revenue of $1.80 billion-$1.85 billion.

SanDisk, whose shares fell about 7 percent in premarket trading, also lowered its adjusted gross margin estimate to about 45 percent compared from its forecast of 47-49 percent. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)