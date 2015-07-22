FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Spurt in retail sales helps SanDisk beat profit expectations
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Spurt in retail sales helps SanDisk beat profit expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* 2nd-qtr adj profit $0.66 vs est $0.33

* 2nd-qtr retail sales rise to 39 pct of total rev

* Sees 3rd-qtr rev $1.35-$1.45 bln vs est $1.41 bln (Adds forecast, analyst quote, updates shares)

By Sai Sachin R

July 22 (Reuters) - Data storage products maker SanDisk Corp reported a quarterly profit that was double what analysts had expected, helped by higher retail sales and new products.

The company’s shares rose 13 percent to $61.20 in after-market trading on Wednesday.

“Expectations were very, very low heading into earnings,” Wedbush Securities Betsy Van Hees said, adding that analysts had aggressively cut profit estimates for SanDisk before its quarterly report.

The company has been grappling with a delay in sales of certain embedded parts used in solid-state drives, which are faster and more reliable than traditional hard disk drives. Lower pricing and lean inventory levels have also weighed on recent results.

In April, SanDisk reported its first quarterly revenue decline in two years, forcing it to announce plans to cut 5 percent of its non-factory headcount to reduce costs. The company also warned that second-quarter revenue was likely to fall.

Total revenue fell 24 percent to $1.24 billion in the second quarter, hurt by lower sales of solid-state drives, but beat the average analyst estimate of $1.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, retail sales as a percentage of total revenue rose to 39 percent in the quarter ended June 28, from 33 percent a year earlier.

SanDisk, which makes products for cloud computing and data centers, as well as smartphones and laptops, forecast current-quarter revenue of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.41 billion.

SanDisk’s net income plunged to $81 million, or 38 cents per share, from $274 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents per share, double the average analyst estimate of 33 cents.

SanDisk’s shares, which have fallen nearly 45 percent this year, closed at $54.18 on the Nasdaq. (Additional reporting by Supantha Mukjerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.