Data storage company SanDisk's quarterly revenue rises 2.5 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Data storage products maker SanDisk Corp’s quarterly revenue rose 2.5 percent, reversing a decline of four quarters, helped by strong sales of chips used in solid state drives and USB flash drives.

The company’s net income rose to $78.4 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 3 from $39 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for SanDisk, which is being bought by Western Digital Corp, rose to $1.37 billion from $1.33 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey; Editing by Kirti Pandey)