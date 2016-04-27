FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Data storage company SanDisk's quarterly revenue rises 2.5 pct
April 27, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Data storage company SanDisk's quarterly revenue rises 2.5 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Data storage products maker SanDisk Corp’s quarterly revenue rose 2.5 percent, reversing a decline of four quarters, helped by strong sales of chips used in solid state drives and USB flash drives.

The company’s net income rose to $78.4 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 3 from $39 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for SanDisk, which is being bought by Western Digital Corp, rose to $1.37 billion from $1.33 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

