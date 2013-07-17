FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SanDisk's revenue rises as memory chip prices bounce back
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

SanDisk's revenue rises as memory chip prices bounce back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - SanDisk Corp reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly revenue as prices of flash memory chips rebounded from last year’s lows.

Revenue rose to $1.48 billion for the second quarter from $1.03 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $262 million, or $1.06 per share, from $13 million, or 5 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.21 per share.

SanDisk’s flash memory chips are used to store data such as movies and photos in smartphones, flash drives and tablets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.