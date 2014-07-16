CORRECTED-SanDisk quarterly revenue rises 11 percent

(Corrects headline to 11 percent from 10 percent)

July 16 (Reuters) - Memory chipmaker SanDisk reported an 11 percent rise in second-quarter revenue as its growing focus on high-end solid-state drives helped offset volatile prices for memory chips.

Net income rose to $273.9 million, or $1.14 per share, in the quarter ended June 29, from $261.8 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.63 billion from $1.48 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)