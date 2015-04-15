FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SanDisk revenue hit by lower memory chip prices, lean inventory
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

SanDisk revenue hit by lower memory chip prices, lean inventory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Memory chipmaker SanDisk Corp reported a fall in quarterly revenue, its first in two years, hurt by lower pricing, lean inventory and weaker-than-expected sales of storage products used in data centers.

Sandisk’s revenue fell nearly 12 percent in the first quarter ended March 29 to $1.33 billion, in line with the company’s own recently lowered expectations.

Net income fell to $39.0 million, or 17 cents per share, from $268.9 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
