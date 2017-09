SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 (Reuters) - SanDisk Corp : * Expects Q2 revenue $1.550 billion to $1.625 billion- CFO, conf call * CFO says expects Q2 non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 47 to 49 percent * Increases full-year non-GAAP gross margin outlook range to 47 percent to 49

percent, up from previous forecast of 45 percent to 48 percent - CFO