Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sandpiper Digital Payments AG

* Says share capital will be increased from 10,320,187.50 Swiss francs by a maximum of 10,000,000.00 Swiss francs to a maximum of 20,320,187.50 Swiss francs

* Says capital increase through issuance of up to 100,000,000 new bearer shares