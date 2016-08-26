SandRidge shareholders to receive more time for discovery

Disgruntled shareholders of bankrupt SandRidge Energy Inc will receive more time to seek evidence for their claims that the oil and gas company substantially undervalued its assets in its reorganization plan, a U.S. judge said on Friday.

SandRidge's shareholders had asked the court to extend its discovery deadline to give their consulting petroleum engineer time to evaluate the energy company's reserves data, which they called in a court filing "critical to his analysis."

