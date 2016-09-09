Witness for SandRidge shareholders casts doubt on valuation method

An expert witness for disgruntled shareholders of SandRidge Energy cast doubt in court on Thursday over the methods that the bankrupt oil and gas producer's financial advisor used to calculate its value, soon before the hearing was disrupted by a late docket filing comparing valuation methodologies.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones of Houston struck the filing by the ad hoc committee of shareholders, which is accusing SandRidge of grossly understating its value, after the company's attorneys for Kirkland & Ellis complained about its appearance.

