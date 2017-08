CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc won court approval for a plan to exit bankruptcy, overcoming opposition from shareholders who had accused the oil and gas producer of misrepresenting its value, a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Houston said on Friday.

SandRidge filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May with over $4 billion of debt. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, editing by G Crosse)