Feb 15 (Reuters) - A majority of SandRidge Energy Corp’s directors should be replaced, proxy advisory firm ISS said in a report on Friday.

“The apparent failures of stewardship on this board are legion,” ISS wrote in its report, citing among other factors the company’s weak capital discipline and compensation practices.

SandRidge shares rose 12 cents, or 2 percent, to $5.99 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading.