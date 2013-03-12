FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SandRidge complies with judge's order in board fight
March 12, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

SandRidge complies with judge's order in board fight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc on Tuesday said in a filing it has approved a dissident slate of directors as part of a court order, paving the way for a planned vote on the candidates on Friday.

Hedge fund TPG-Axon, citing what it called strategic missteps and governance lapses at the U.S. oil and gas company, is soliciting votes from other shareholders to replace Chief Executive Officer Tom Ward and the rest of the company’s board.

SandRidge had previously refused to give its approval to the nominees of TPG, SandRidge’s third largest shareholder.

But support can be withheld only if it is determined the candidates threatened to cause material harm to the corporation if they were elected, but that was not the case, Delaware Chancery Judge Leo Strine wrote in a 38-page opinion on Friday.

SandRidge still opposes the slate of directors, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SandRidge last month said replacing its board would lead to a default under its credit agreement and require the company to make an offer to buy back $4.3 billion of its senior notes, an event that was eventually determined unlikely to happen.

The deadline for consent solicitations on the matter is Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
