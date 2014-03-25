FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SandRidge eyeing options for fracking water disposal unit
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 3 years ago

SandRidge eyeing options for fracking water disposal unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS, March 25 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc has started taking steps toward monetizing its fracking water disposal business, the largest in the United States, as it tightens its core focus on oil and natural gas development, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

SandRidge has begun a financial audit of the unit, which currently processes 980 million gallons of water per day. The unit is on track to have $135 million in EBITDA this year, SandRidge Chief Executive Officer James Bennett said at the Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans.

“We’re taking steps to, at some point, unlock the value of it,” he said. “Some time soon we want to fully monetize this.” (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.