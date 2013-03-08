FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court blocks Sandridge from impeding TPG consent solicitations
March 8, 2013 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

Court blocks Sandridge from impeding TPG consent solicitations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - The board of Sandridge Energy Inc was barred by a Delaware judge on Friday from impeding a campaign by hedge fund TPG-Axon to replace the company’s board.

TPG-Axon has been seeking solicitations from shareholders to allow it to destagger and replace Sandridge’s board, and Sandridge has been seeking to revoke those consents.

Delaware Court of Chancery Judge Leo Strine wrote in a 38-page opinion that the company’s board was barred from seeking further consent revocations or from relying upon revocations it had received.

Sandridge and TPG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

