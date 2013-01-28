FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPG-Axon wants experts to review SandRidge CEO's land deals
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

TPG-Axon wants experts to review SandRidge CEO's land deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hedge fund TPG-Axon, one of SandRidge Energy Inc’s top shareholders, asked the oil and gas company’s board to engage “credible experts” to review land deals involving entities controlled by Chief Executive Tom Ward and his family and re-iterated its call to suspend the CEO.

SandRidge’s board said on Friday it had reviewed the deals and had found no wrongdoing.

“For the board to dismiss our concerns as ‘entirely unremarkable’ is in fact remarkable,” TPG-Axon said on Monday, responding to the board’s findings.

“We challenge the board to either do something, or make clear they will not,” said the hedge fund, which owns 6.7 percent of the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.