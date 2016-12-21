An Oklahoma oil-and-gas company will pay $1.4 million to settle claims by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it unlawfully fired an employee who raised concerns that the company improperly calculated the value of its reserves, the agency said on Tuesday.

SandRidge Energy Inc, represented by Covington & Burling, also maintained separation agreements that prohibited outgoing employees from participating in government investigations or disclosing any information that could harm the company, in violation of the federal Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the SEC said.

