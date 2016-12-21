An Oklahoma oil-and-gas company will pay $1.4 million to
settle claims by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it
unlawfully fired an employee who raised concerns that the
company improperly calculated the value of its reserves, the
agency said on Tuesday.
SandRidge Energy Inc, represented by Covington & Burling,
also maintained separation agreements that prohibited outgoing
employees from participating in government investigations or
disclosing any information that could harm the company, in
violation of the federal Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the
SEC said.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2hZRKOC