April 17, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

SandRidge Energy's trust unit prices IPO at high-end of range-underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, SandRidge Energy’s trust unit, priced its initial public offering at $21 apiece, th e high-end of its indicated price range, an underwriter told Reuters.

The trust, formed in December 2011 to own royalty interest in oil and natural gas wells, was expecting to sell 26 million common units at between $19 and $21 each.

The trust’s common units are expected to begin trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SDR”.

In its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the trust had said it would deliver net proceeds of the offering to units of SandRidge as part of consideration for the conveyance of the royalty interests.

The trust will own overriding royalty interests in certain of SandRidge’s properties in the Mississippian formation in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas, the filing said.

Morgan Stanley, Raymond James and BofA Merrill Lynch acted as lead underwriters to the offering.

