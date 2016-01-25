FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

SandRidge retains advisers to explore strategic options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc , struggling to weather a steep fall in energy prices, said on Monday it had retained advisers to explore strategic options.

SandRidge has hired Houlihan Lokey Inc as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal adviser, the company said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1QvbXcw)

Reuters reported earlier in the day that SandRidge was exploring debt restructuring options, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

