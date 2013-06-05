FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sands China gets approval to sell shares in Macau property
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 5, 2013 / 4:25 AM / in 4 years

Sands China gets approval to sell shares in Macau property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - Sands China Ltd, the Macau casino controlled by U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson, has received approval to transfer land rights for an apartment-hotel tower, allowing the company to sell shares in the property.

Sands China announced the approval on Wednesday in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The company has been trying since 2008 to make money from the apartment-hotel tower, which is located on the Cotai strip in the world’s largest gambling center.

The agreement allows the casino operator to sell shares in the property to buyers purchasing co-op units.

Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.