FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COO resigns at Macau casino operator Sands China
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

COO resigns at Macau casino operator Sands China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The chief operating officer of Macau casino Sands China Ltd, controlled by U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson, has resigned, a company representative said on Tuesday.

David Sisk, who was formerly chief financial officer at Wynn Resorts and has been at Sands China for about three years, is no longer with the company.

“The company does not comment on personnel movement,” the Sands China representative added in an email to Reuters. Sisk could not be reached for comment.

In May, Las Vegas Sands posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, helped by good results at its operations in Macau and Singapore.

Shares of Sands China, which have risen nearly 37 percent so far this year, closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, lagging a 1 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.