RPT-Sands China says facing 3 bln pataca suit from Asian American Corp

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson’s Macau unit Sands China Ltd said on Thursday that it is facing a claim by Asian American Entertainment Corp against its Venetian property for 3 billion patacas ($375.23 million) in damages.

“The claim relates to events which occurred prior to VML being incorporated in June 2002. The company believes that the claim against VML is meritless and the company will vigorously defend the matter in court,” it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.