S&P cuts Sandusky Community Schools, Mich. bond rating to 'A-'
August 12, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts Sandusky Community Schools, Mich. bond rating to 'A-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Monday cut the general obligation bond rating of Sandusky Community Schools, Mich. to A-minus from single-A citing a decrease in general fund reserves, and a deficit projected for fiscal 2014.

S&P also affirmed the Sandusky Community Schools AA-minus long-term rating on the bonds, which have the Michigan School Bond Loan Fund Program guarantee. S&P also assigned its A-minus issuer credit rating and AA-minus long-term rating to schools series 2013 refunding bonds.

The outlook for Michigan School Bond Loan Fund Program is positive, reflecting the positive outlook on the state GO rating, S&P said.

