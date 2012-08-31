FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sandvik shuffles top executives
August 31, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Sandvik shuffles top executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sandvik : * Shuffles top executives * Anders Thelin, member of Group Executive Management, President of the Sandvik Venture business area and with overall responsibly for the Group’s research and development activities, will retire * Tomas Nordahl, member of Group Executive Management and Head of IT, sourcing and strategy, has been appointed the new President of Sandvik Venture * Olle Wijk, Chairman of Sandvik’s R&D Board and Director of Technology and Research at the Sandvik Materials Technology business area, will assume overall responsibility for the Group’s research and development and become a member of Sandvik’s expanded Group Executive Management team.

