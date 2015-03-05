Sandvik to cut more costs, sees 1.1 bln SEK savings by end 2016

STOCKHOLM, March 5 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial group Sandvik said on Thursday it would cut more costs in response to weak demand in some markets and make a write-down in its Mining Systems business, as it detailed the second phase of a group-wide restructuring program.

Sandvik said it expected savings at a yearly run-rate of 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($132 million) by the end of 2016 from the actions.

The group will take nonrecurring charges of about 1.9 billion crowns, which will impact the first quarter of 2015. ($1 = 8.3563 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)