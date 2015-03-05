FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sandvik to cut more costs, sees 1.1 bln SEK savings by end 2016
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
March 5, 2015 / 6:29 AM / 3 years ago

Sandvik to cut more costs, sees 1.1 bln SEK savings by end 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 5 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial group Sandvik said on Thursday it would cut more costs in response to weak demand in some markets and make a write-down in its Mining Systems business, as it detailed the second phase of a group-wide restructuring program.

Sandvik said it expected savings at a yearly run-rate of 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($132 million) by the end of 2016 from the actions.

The group will take nonrecurring charges of about 1.9 billion crowns, which will impact the first quarter of 2015. ($1 = 8.3563 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.