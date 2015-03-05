UPDATE 2-Sandvik to close 10 more plants in cost-cutting drive

* Swedish company to close 10 plants, mostly in Europe

* Expects annual savings of 1.1 bln SEK at end of 2016

* To take charge of 1.9 bln SEK in first quarter of 2015 (Adds comments from conference call, shares, context, details)

By Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, March 5 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial group Sandvik will close 10 more plants in a second phase of its restructuring programme as it cuts costs in response to weak demand in sectors like mining and energy.

The company, one of the world’s top makers of mining equipment and metal-cutting tools, said the plans would be completed by the end of 2016 and would deliver annual savings of 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($132 million) from then.

It said most of the 10 plants to be closed were in Europe. They add to 11 closures announced in the first phase of the restructuring programme.

Sandvik has seen weak demand in its mining business - which accounts for almost a third of revenue - in the past two years as big customers such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have reduced spending in the face of a weak global economy and low metal prices.

Meanwhile a plunge in the price of crude since last June has hit the oil and gas sector, which contributes around 8 percent of Sandvik’s sales.

“It is essential that we adapt to a changing global market, where the ability to act and react quickly is crucial for long-term success,” said Chief Executive Olof Faxander.

The firm’s shares were up 1.5 percent at 1122 GMT, outperforming a 0.8 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services index.

They have underperformed over the past three years, however, and are down about 7 percent compared with a 42 percent gain in the European industrials index.

The company is much more capital intensive and burdened by fixed costs than domestic rival Atlas Copco, for example, which boasts higher operating margins and has seen its shares rise 58 percent in the same period. Sandvik has struggled to navigate cyclical swings as well as its nimbler rival.

The group said in 2013 that it aimed to cut 25 of its 150 plants in the next 3-4 years. In the first phase of the restructuring it began 11 plant closures, of which five have been completed.

It said on Thursday that non-recurring charges of about 1.9 billion crowns related to the new restructuring plans would affect results in the first quarter of 2015.

It will also make a write-down of 100 million crowns related to its Mining Systems business, but Faxander said he saw limited downside in the division.

“Most of our equipment sales are related to pure replacement and worn-out equipment, so we have very little capex-related elements in the business activity levels that we see today,” he said.