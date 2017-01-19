FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Sandvik says failed to close deal to sell Mining Systems

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Thursday it had failed to close a deal to sell the loss-making Mining Systems unit to CoBe Capital. It said the process to exit the business would now continue with different interested buyers.

* Says deal will not be finalized according to original plan as all conditions for closing have not been met

* Says process to exit from the Mining Systems business continues with different interested parties

* Had earlier announced the ambition to close the Mining Systems transaction during Q4 2016

* "I am disappointed that we have not been able to close the transaction as planned. However, we relentlessly progress to find a solution for our exit from the project business Mining Systems", Sandvik CEO Bjorn Rosengren said in a statement.

* Sandvik said in July it had signed a deal to sell Mining Systems to private equity firm CoBe Capital, leading to a capital loss of 800 million crowns ($89 million)

* In 2015, the loss-making Mining Systems unit had annual sales of 5 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9501 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

