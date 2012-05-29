UPDATE 1-Sandvik says construction weak spot in robust markets

* CEO sees no significant change from first quarter demand picture

* Says eurozone turmoil may be weighing some on construction

* Says North America, mining sector demand still strong

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, May 29 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Sandvik > said on Tuesday demand was holding up strongly across its businesses in the second quarter apart from construction where the European market was showing some impact from the euro zone crisis.

The maker of products from stainless steel alloys to tools for the mining industry racked up a record order intake in the first quarter on booming demand from mining and positive developments in nearly all regions, even in struggling Europe, its biggest market.

“If you look so far into the second quarter we don’t really see any significant changes in this picture,” Chief Executive Olof Faxander told analysts and media at an investor day.

“Possibly, the construction market is being affected negatively by developments in Greece and so on, for example. Still, Europe and Chinese growth are slower, while we see a strong development in North America and the mining regions in Latin America and Australia.”

The Swedish company is restructuring its business after briefly slipping into the red in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Former SSAB head Faxander, seen as a rising star among industrial executives in Sweden, was appointed last year to lead the overhaul of the group.

The goal set last year is to turn around the group’s materials technology and construction divisions which have lagged profitability at Sandvik’s biggest divisions mining and industrial machining. A sale of all or part of construction and the materials arm is an option if their earnings do not improve.

To that end, Sandvik is cutting costs by 1 billion crowns ($139.34 million), mainly within those two units.

“We are a bit of a bipolar company, where we have two parts or business areas that are super performers, while we have two parts where we (face) challenges to lift performance,” Faxander said. “We have very different approaches here.”

Sandvik’s first-quarter report in late April provided some evidence that the restructuring had begun to bear fruit with operating margins, while still way short of the group average, rising at both units.

Sandvik also announced the appointment of Emil Nilsson, a manager with experience of restructuring at telecoms gear maker Ericsson, as chief financial officer of the group, replacing Ola Salmen who is due to step down later this year.