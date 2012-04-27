UPDATE 1-Sandvik posts record orders, surprise rise in profit

* Q1 operating profit up to 3.82 bln SEK, vs forecast 3.16 bln

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish machinery and tool maker Sandvik has posted record orders and a surprise rise in quarterly earnings, after strong demand in its industrial tools and mining business more than offset patchy activity in Asia.

Sandvik and domestic rival Atlas Copco, also due to report earnings on Friday, have both benefited from brisk business in the industrial and mining sectors while construction and, more recently, a Chinese slowdown are worries.

The maker of products ranging from tools for rock drilling to steel alloys said order bookings in the first three months of the year rose 16 percent to a record to 28.9 billion crowns ($4.3 billion), compared with a forecast for 25.6 billion.

“The global market situation remained favourable and demand was high for the greater part of Sandvik’s products and services in the first quarter,” the company said.

“Although the market scenario was largely stable in Europe and strong in North and South America, it was a mixed picture in Asia, where development in China in particular fluctuated significantly among the various segments.”

Sandvik, also a producer of specialty steel, said operating earnings rose 17 percent to 3.82 billion crowns, compared with a forecast for a fall to 3.16 billion in a Reuters poll.

In construction, the debt crisis has hit demand in large swathes of Europe while concerns have grown about the extent of a slowdown in China due to tighter credit and expectations of slower growth in the Asian powerhouse this year.

Earlier this week, the unease was underscored as worries about China overshadowed strong earnings from U.S. group Caterpillar, the world’s biggest maker of construction gear.

Sandvik said part of the Chinese market had been hit by government austerity measures intended to engineer a soft landing in the world’s second biggest economy, adding the climate in building remained “turbulent” in much of Asia.

The company, which struggled considerably more than Atlas Copco during the global financial crisis, is in the middle of a restructuring. ($1 = 6.7144 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)