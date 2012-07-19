UPDATE 2-Sandvik overhaul helps deliver record profit

* Q2 profit a record 4.2 bln SEK vs forecast 4.0 bln

* Says cautious on Q3 due macro economic uncertainty

* Says Q2 organic order booking flat yr/yr

* Shares rise 6 pct (Adds CEO interview, analyst comment, share price)

By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Cost cuts helped Sandvik produce record second quarter earnings on Thursday, showing that a major overhaul of the Swedish machinery and mining gear maker is paying off.

The manufacturer of products from stainless steel alloys to tools for rock drilling is restructuring after losses in the wake of the 2008/2009 financial crisis. It brought in Chief Executive Olof Faxander last year to lead the overhaul, which includes annualised cost-cuts of 1 billion crowns this year.

Sandvik’s earnings outstripped analysts’ forecasts and contrasted with Swedish rival Atlas Copco, which earlier this week reported its first fall in like-for-like orders since 2009.

Sandvik’s orders were in line with expectations in the quarter, but stripped of currency swings and acquisitions and divestments, they were flat compared to a year earlier.

The group’s shares were up 6 percent to 92.1 crowns by 0808 GMT. The stock is down 5.7 percent over the past three months and took a hit after Atlas Copco’s earnings earlier in the week.

“It was important for our positive view on Sandvik that the strong Q1 results were followed by a strong Q2 report. It shows that the improvements are here to stay and Q1 was not just a stroke of luck,” brokerage Carnegie said in a note to clients.

Sandvik and Atlas Copco have ridden a wave of booming demand from miners as well as robust activity among customers in the broader industrial sectors.

But the boom times might be over.

“As the quarter progressed, the macroeconomic conditions became increasingly uncertain, predominantly in Europe,” the company said. “We therefore enter the seasonally weaker third quarter with an elevated amount of caution.”

CEO Faxander told Reuters the group would keep a tight grip on hiring and focus on keeping production closely tuned to sales developments, but also maintained a guarded optimism about market conditions.

“We really haven’t seen any significant slowdown or decline on the part of Sandvik,” he said in a telephone interview.

“So this is more about the general uncertainty in the world around Sandvik, especially the development in China and the development in Europe, which is very uncertain right now.”

RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS

The group’s operating earnings rose to 4.21 billion crowns ($606.3 million) in the second quarter from a year-ago 3.56 billion to easily beat a mean forecast for 3.95 billion in a Reuters poll of 18 analysts.

Sandvik said its order intake totalled 26.2 billion crowns in the quarter versus a year-ago 25.4 billion, right in line with expectations.

Its first-quarter results earlier this year were seen as a sign the restructuring efforts had begun to bear fruit with improving operating margins at the worst-performing units and rapid progress in pushing through cost cuts.

“The implementation of the actions laid out in the new strategy proceeded as planned, and in some cases even ahead of plan, which ensured that profitability continued to develop positively in the second quarter,” the company said.

A two to three year goal set last year is to turn around two of the group’s five business areas - Materials Technology and Construction - with a group-wide target for cutting costs by about an annualised 1 billion crowns this year.

Sandvik said in April it had realised about half of the savings. Faxander declined to give a figure for how much of the savings had kicked in to date, saying only that a “big part” had been implemented by the end of last month.