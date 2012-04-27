FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sandvik posts surprise profit rise in Q1
April 27, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Sandvik posts surprise profit rise in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish machinery and tool maker Sandvik posted a surprise rise in first-quarter earnings on Friday on the back of record sales in its industrial tools business and strong demand in the western hemisphere, though activity in Asia was patchy.

Sandvik, which is also a producer of specialty steel, said operating earnings rose to 3.82 billion Swedish crowns ($568.93 million)from a year-ago 3.27 billion to come in well above a mean forecast for 3.16 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.7144 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

