UPDATE 1-Sandvik Q4 profit beats forecast, sees caution in energy

* Q4 op profit 2.6 bln SEK vs forecast 2.4 bln

* Says business activity broadly stable

* Sees caution among energy sector customers

* Q4 order intake 21.3 bln SEK vs forecast 21.7 (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Engineering group Sandvik posted a bigger than expected rise in fourth quarter earnings and said only growing caution among energy sector customers in wake of tumbling oil prices had upset otherwise stable business activity.

Sandvik is first to report of a Nordic cluster of mining gear makers that have seen demand shrivel over the past two years as big customers like Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have axed spending in the face softer mineral prices.

The Swedish group’s other main arm, metal cutting tools, has fared better, and operating earnings rose to 2.6 billion crowns ($314 million) from 590 million a year ago and beat a mean forecast of 2.4 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The year-ago quarter was burdened by 1.8 billion of one-off charges.

Order intake at Sandvik, which also makes construction equipment and speciality metals, came in at 21.3 billion crowns versus the 21.7 billion seen by analysts, though they fell 13 percent in its mining business alone.

Tumbling crude prices look set to offer a fresh headache for Sandvik, which after closing the purchase of U.S. drilling gear supplier Varel months before prices peaked generates nearly 10 percent of sales from the oil and gas sector.

“The lead times for investment decisions of customers in the energy segment are longer due to a low and volatile oil price,” the company said. “Nevertheless, no order book cancellations were received.”

Sandvik’s comments come after Caterpillar, the world’s biggest maker of construction and mining gear, forecast slowing sales in 2015 dented by the lower oil prices and predicted another year of contraction in its mining-related business.

Swedish mining gear rival Atlas Copco is due to report later on Thursday. ($1 = 8.2888 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)