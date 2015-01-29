WRAPUP 1-Engineers Sandvik and Atlas Copco shrug off mining woes, oil a worry

* Swedish duo say mining demand low but stable

* Sandvik beats forecast, Atlas slightly lower than expected

* Atlas proposes extra shareholder payout

By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Engineering groups Sandvik and Atlas Copco reported stable fourth-quarter demand from the hard-hit mining sector, though concerns remain as tumbling crude prices continue to unsettle their customers in the oil and gas industry.

The Swedish duo account for more than half the global supply of underground mining gear and belong to a cluster of Nordic rivals grappling with weakening demand as big customers such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have axed spending in the face of low commodities prices.

Sandvik posted a slightly better than expected fourth-quarter operating profit on Thursday, up 7 percent to 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($314 million), against a forecast of 2.4 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. Atlas, meanwhile, increased profit 15 percent to 4.8 billion crowns, against an expected 4.9 billion crowns.

While efficiency improvements and firmer demand for compressors and metal-cutting tools for industrial manufacturers have helped Atlas and Sandvik, the oil price plunge to less than $60 a barrel clouds the horizon.

“It is a minus that is going to kick in,” Handelsbanken analyst Peder Frolen said.

Sandvik generates 8 percent of sales from the oil and gas sector and is bracing itself for lower demand.

“The effect is still difficult to gauge. It depends on how long the oil price stays low,” Chief Executive Olof Faxander told a news conference. “If volumes decline, we will adjust our cost base in line with the market environment that we see.”

Atlas Copco’s exposure to the broader oil and gas sector is between 5 and 10 percent, a spokesman said, though only a small portion is related to extraction.

Others are already feeling the impact and French pipe maker Vallourec said it will write down the value of its assets by between 1 billion euros and 1.2 billion euros ($1.1 billion to $1.35 billion) to reflect the drop in demand from oil company customers.

In spite of the more recent market challenges, Atlas Copco’s historically strong cashflow enabled it to propose an extra payout to shareholders, totalling 14.6 billion crowns ($1.77 billion), half of which consisted of an ordinary dividend. ($1 = 8.2395 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Alistair Scrutton and David Goodman)