UPDATE 1-Sandvine estimates lower revenue on project delays
June 7, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sandvine estimates lower revenue on project delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker Sandvine Corp estimated smaller-than-expected revenue for the second quarter as several large projects were delayed.

The company, whose customers include Spanish telecom company Telefonica SA and U.S. cable TV provider Comcast Corp , said it has been renegotiating a global supply deal with a multinational customer.

Sandvine did not name the customer.

“Second-quarter revenues were below our expectations as certain large purchase decisions continue to be pushed out,” Sandvine CEO Dave Caputo said in a statement on Thursday.

Sandvine estimated revenue of $18.0 million to $18.5 million for the second quarter ended May 31. Analysts had predicted $22.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sandvine, which adopted a shareholder rights plan with a 20 percent trigger in March, posted revenue of $24 million a year earlier.

Shares of the company closed at C$1.42 on Wednesday on The Toronto Stock Exchange.

