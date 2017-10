Oct 4 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker Sandvine Corp reported a third-quarter loss as margins tightened.

The company lost $900,000, or 0.6 cents per share, in June-August, compared with earnings of $1.7 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 16 percent to $21.8 million.

Gross margin fell to $15.2 million from $19.7 million.