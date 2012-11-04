FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NuStar sees Linden, NJ, pipe, barge terminal back "very soon"
#Market News
November 4, 2012

NuStar sees Linden, NJ, pipe, barge terminal back "very soon"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - NuStar Energy LP said on Sunday it hoped “very soon” to restore pipeline and barge deliveries at its Linden, New Jersey, terminal, which it said earlier in the week had sustained severe damage from Hurricane Sandy.

NuStar’s marine terminal at Linden, an energy storage and pipeline hub that was among the hardest-hit areas by Sandy, has 23 tanks capable of storing 4.1 million barrels of refined fuels, with one ship dock and two barge docks. All eight racks at its truck terminal were back in operation, it said.

