Some 2.5 million still without power due Sandy-DOE

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Power was still out to some 2.5 million customers early on Saturday due to damages from superstorm Sandy, down from 3.5 million on Friday, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability said.

The state with the largest number of outages by far is still New Jersey with 32 percent of customers without power, it said it a report.

Some 9 percent of customers in New York still do not have power, followed by 7 percent in Connecticut.

The number of U.S. states with power outages was reduced on Saturday to 7 from 11 on Friday, the DOE report showed.