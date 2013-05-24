FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Sanford H1 profits rise modestly
May 24, 2013 / 4:15 AM / in 4 years

NZ's Sanford H1 profits rise modestly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand fishing company Sanford Ltd reported a 5 percent rise in first-half profits on firm and stable prices on Friday, and said it was looking for a similar second half.

Sanford said net profit for the six months to March 31 was NZ$14.03 million ($11.4 million) compared with NZ$13.3 million during the same period last year.

The company declared an unchanged dividend of 9 cents a share.

“If catches and aquaculture production levels are achieved as planned we expect that profitability for the second six months will be at a similar level as the first period,” the company said in a statement.

Shares in Sanford were untraded on Friday, but closed at NZ$4.75 on Thursday, having touched an 18-month high of NZ$4.90 earlier in the week.

So far this year the stock has risen about 11 percent compared with a 13 percent rise for the benchmark NZX-50 index .

($1=NZ$1.23)

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu

