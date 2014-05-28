FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Sanford H1 profit falls
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 28, 2014 / 3:20 AM / 3 years ago

NZ's Sanford H1 profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand fishing company Sanford Ltd’s first-half profit fell 16 percent on a fall in prices for some products, but it expects generally firm prices on strong demand, the company said on Wednesday.

Sanford said net profit for the six months to March 31 was NZ$11.7 million ($9.99 million) compared with NZ$14.0 million a year earlier.

The company, which declared an unchanged dividend of 9 cents a share, said the strong New Zealand dollar remained a challenge.

Sanford has a fleet of fishing vessels, which operate from the edge of the Antarctic seas to the northern Pacific Ocean, along with processing facilities and a shellfish farm in New Zealand. ($1 = 1.1716 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

