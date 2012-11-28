NZ's Sanford year profit down 6.5 pct

WELLINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand fishing company Sanford Ltd reported a 6.5 percent fall in full year profit due partly to a high local currency and lower sales, it said on Wednesday.

Sanford said net profit for the year to Sept 30 was NZ$20.8 million ($17 million) compared with NZ$22.3 million for the same period last year.

Revenue at NZ$460 million was down 0.9 percent on last year, with revenue improving in the second half.

The company declared a dividend of 14 cents a share, unchanged from last year.

Shares in Sanford last traded at NZ$4.45. So far this year it has increased around 8.8 percent compared to a 22.5 percent rise in the benchmark index. ($1=NZ$1.22) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)