Five San Francisco officers found exchanging racist, homophobic texts

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 (Reuters) - San Francisco’s chief prosecutor said on Thursday he has ordered a review of criminal cases likely to have numbered in the hundreds involving any of five police officers newly found to have exchanged racist and homophobic text messages among themselves.

The disclosure by District Attorney George Gascon comes a year after 14 other officers from the San Francisco Police Department were caught up in a similar texting scandal. (Reporting by Jim Christie in San Francisco; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)