S&P revises San Francisco's GO rating outlook to stable
April 15, 2013 / 8:06 PM / in 4 years

S&P revises San Francisco's GO rating outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Monday revised San Francisco’s AA general obligation bond rating outlook to stable from negative, citing improvement in the city’s general fund reserve.

“The outlook revision reflects our view of the improvement in the city’s general fund reserve to a level we consider strong, based on our GO criteria ratios,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Misty Newland.

S&P also took into account “the city’s history of balancing the current-year budget sufficient to maintain its general reserve required by board policy despite recurring budget deficits,” Newland said.

S&P also affirmed the city’s AA long-term and underlying (SPUR) GO ratings as well as the AA-minus SPUR lease revenue bonds rating.

