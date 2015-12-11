FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sangamo reports promising preliminary trial data on HIV drug
December 11, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sangamo reports promising preliminary trial data on HIV drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds trial details, share activity)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sangamo BioSciences Inc reported promising preliminary data from two mid-stage studies of its experimental HIV/AIDS therapy.

The studies evaluated the drug, codenamed SB-728-T, delivered using a common virus called an adenovirus.

Preliminary data suggested that delivering the drug to the target using the virus was better for immune stimulation and control of viral load in patients with HIV infection.

Data showed the drug was safe and well-tolerated, the company said on Friday.

The experimental drug is being developed for the functional control of HIV/AIDS.

Sangamo’s shares were up 2.2 percent at $9.40 in light premarket trading on Friday. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

