UPDATE 1-San Gold restarts milling at Manitoba mine

July 2 (Reuters) - San Gold Corp on Sunday restarted milling operations at its Rice Lake Mining complex in Manitoba after a near month-long suspension due to a mechanical failure.

More than 1,900 tons were milled on the first day following the restart of operations, San Gold said on Monday.

The mill, where operations were suspended in early June, has a capacity of 2,500 tonnes per day.

The company said it was confident about its gold production outlook of 95,000 ounces to 105,000 ounces for this year.

Shares of the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company closed at 93 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.