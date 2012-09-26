FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's top mail-order pharmacy files for insolvency
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 26, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

Germany's top mail-order pharmacy files for insolvency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sanicare, Germany’s largest mail-order pharmacy, has filed for insolvency due to problems that have arisen following the recent death of its founder and head, the company said on Wednesday.

A statement said the insolvency was for the mail-order pharmacy activities of the company and would not affect the rest of Sanicare’s businesses, which include the online unit.

The mail-order business would be run by court-appointed administrator Ralph Buenning after the family of founder and former head Johannes Moenter filed for insolvency on Sept. 25 with the court in Osnabrueck city.

The statement quoted Buenning as saying he was looking for an investor for the mail-order unit, which employs 342 staff.

Buenning said the insolvency has arisen due to complexities of the company’s organisational structure as well as uncertainties surrounding the will of Moenter, who died on Sept. 4.

According to the website of the European Association of Mail Service Pharmacies, its member Sanicare holds the market leader position in Germany, with nearly 1.2 million customers in the country.

It said in 2009 the Sanicare Group had sales of 427 million euros ($548.27 million), with the mail-order business alone generating 197 million euros.

$1 = 0.7788 euros Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.