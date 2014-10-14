FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanitec board recommends Geberit offer
October 14, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sanitec board recommends Geberit offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sanitec Corp

* Geberit has today announced a public offer to shareholders of sanitec to transfer all of their shares in sanitec to geberit for a consideration of sek 97 in cash per share in sanitec ( “offer”).

* The Board of Directors unanimously recommends Sanitec’s shareholders to accept Geberit’s Offer of SEK 97 per share in the Company.

* Offer represents a premium of:· 54.6 per cent for the Sanitec share compared to the closing price on 13 October 2014, being the last trading day prior to the announcement, of SEK 62.75; · 41.9 per cent for the Sanitec share compared to the volume-weighted average share price over the 30 calendar days ending on 13 October 2014 of SEK 68.37 · 29.4 per cent for the Sanitec share compared to the volume-weighted average share price over the 3 months ending on 13 October 2014 of SEK 74.99. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)

