REFILE-Sanitec IPO to be priced at 60-63 SEK/share - sources
December 6, 2013 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Sanitec IPO to be priced at 60-63 SEK/share - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes source to sources in paragraph 2)

STOCKHOLM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares in bath and toilet maker Sanitec will be priced towards the upper end of an initial price range in their Stockholm flotation next week, following strong investor demand, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The shares will be priced between 60 and 63 crowns, the sources said. That would put the value of the offering at as much as 3.78 billion Swedish crowns ($580 million).

The initial price range of the offering was 54-66 crowns.

The listing of Sanitec, controlled by private equity firm EQT, is Sweden’s biggest since 2006 and comes as the European construction market is expected to turn a corner after a rough few years following the euro zone debt crisis.

EQT and Sanitec both declined to comment.

Sanitec shares are due to start trading on Dec. 10

$1 = 6.5186 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Mark Potter

