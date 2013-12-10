RPT-Sanitec IPO priced at 61 SEK/share

(Repeats without changes to additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sanitec said on Tuesday the final offering price in its Stockholm flotation had been set at 61 crowns per share, valuing the bath and toilet maker at 6.1 billion Swedish crowns ($932.6 million).

“The offering attracted strong interest among Swedish and international institutional investors as well as Swedish retail investors. The offering was over-subscribed several times,” the company said in a statement.